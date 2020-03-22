WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of WellCare Health Plans worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17.

A number of analysts have commented on WCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

