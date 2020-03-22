Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Stake Reduced by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65,074 shares during the quarter. Wesco Aircraft comprises approximately 1.6% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of Wesco Aircraft worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wesco Aircraft by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wesco Aircraft by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Wesco Aircraft by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wesco Aircraft alerts:

Shares of WAIR stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.62. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Wesco Aircraft Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Wesco Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.