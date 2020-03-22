Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 41,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC opened at $31.05 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

