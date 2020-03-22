Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $15.56 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Carter’s worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

NYSE:CRI traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.49. 948,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

