Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Amdocs worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.