Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 13,384 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of New York Community Bancorp worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 7,671,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

