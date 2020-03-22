Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 6,234 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Genpact worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

G stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.11. 4,384,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,986. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

