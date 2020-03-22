WeTrust (TRST) Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, DDEX and Liqui. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $486,878.51 and $369.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Livecoin, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

