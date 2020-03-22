Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,616 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Whirlpool worth $81,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $74.45 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.08.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.