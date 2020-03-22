Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 194.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Whirlpool worth $102,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.