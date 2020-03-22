Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,396.50 ($57.83).

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Whitbread to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,750 ($75.64) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,990 ($39.33) target price (down from GBX 3,800 ($49.99)) on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread stock traded up GBX 236 ($3.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,341 ($30.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 3,164.27 ($41.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,947.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,337.20.

In other Whitbread news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.