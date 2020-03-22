WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $103,602.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 76.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, Cryptopia and LBank. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $103,602.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LBank, Bittrex, EXX, FreiExchange and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

