Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $93.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.19 million and the highest is $100.90 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $91.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $452.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $496.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $540.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.08. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.