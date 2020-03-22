Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,383,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,196,802. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

