Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 345,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Williams-Sonoma worth $100,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $3,889,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 157,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

WSM opened at $36.37 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

