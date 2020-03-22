Winding Tree (LIF) Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Winding Tree has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,741.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.02780391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193996 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.