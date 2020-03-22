Wings (WINGS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Binance. In the last week, Wings has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $44,411.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.02716950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00192550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, Liqui, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

