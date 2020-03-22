Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.26 Million

Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce sales of $610.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $584.31 million and the highest is $625.00 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $432.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $22,085,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after buying an additional 35,993 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 60,082 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

