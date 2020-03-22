Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded down $4.92 on Friday, reaching $97.22. 901,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.76.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 260.8% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after buying an additional 188,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

