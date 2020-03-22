Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report sales of $500.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $501.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.60 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $523.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

NYSE:WWW opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.