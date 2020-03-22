Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $414,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,237,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.18. 1,391,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,733. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.