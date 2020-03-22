WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of WP Carey worth $111,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 216,568 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 506,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $49.36. 1,976,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,541. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.00%.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

