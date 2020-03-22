Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 954.17 ($12.55).

WPP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,135 ($14.93) price target (down previously from GBX 1,175 ($15.46)) on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON:WPP traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 492.20 ($6.47). The company had a trading volume of 9,613,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 828.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 956.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WPP has a one year low of GBX 670.60 ($8.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.