WPP TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $22,501.87 and $724.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.44 or 0.04342335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00067714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003785 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io.

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.