Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $113,367.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $5,965.97 or 1.00435737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $113,367.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00033135 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00093493 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000745 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00077901 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000910 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 950 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

