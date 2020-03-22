Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Holdings Lowered by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,012 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises about 0.6% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $2,624,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $249,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

