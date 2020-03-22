Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.20% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Barclays cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

