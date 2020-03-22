X-CASH (XCASH) Hits Market Cap of $798,794.17

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $798,794.17 and $24,044.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000794 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00088817 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000518 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000078 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,568,661,103 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

