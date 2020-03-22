XEL (XEL) Price Tops $0.0030

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $277,298.97 and approximately $412.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007552 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

