Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $7.90 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $887.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 50.23%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

