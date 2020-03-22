XGOX (XGOX) Reaches Market Cap of $14,991.73

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. XGOX has a market capitalization of $14,991.73 and approximately $51.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XGOX has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00032651 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00094185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,875.84 or 1.00065656 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00077623 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000785 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

