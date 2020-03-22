XMax Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. XMax has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $410,578.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, OTCBTC, FCoin and ABCC. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.04391373 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013006 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003836 BTC.

XMX is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,653,855,407 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, ABCC, FCoin, HADAX, DDEX, Hotbit, Graviex and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

