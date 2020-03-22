XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Given $16.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $16.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XPEL an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of XPEL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 205,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,308. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. XPEL has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $295.18 million and a PE ratio of 18.94.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth $997,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

