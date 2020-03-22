YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned YayYo an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on YayYo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

YAYO remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43. YayYo has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

