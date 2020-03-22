YEE Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. YEE has a market cap of $664,872.28 and approximately $135,661.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, DEx.top, OKEx and Huobi. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00054042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.89 or 0.04381845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00068940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012935 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003829 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, DEx.top, Huobi, OKEx, ABCC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

