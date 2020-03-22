YOU COIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.83 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. YOU COIN has a market cap of $8.23 million and $6.83 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.02737957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00191917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,377,200 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.