YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,964,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,935. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

