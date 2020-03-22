Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is $1.09. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 221.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

BCYC stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $206.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

