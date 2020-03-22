Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on CEVA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $491.33 million, a PE ratio of 156.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

