Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.76 Million

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post $658.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $677.75 million. Donaldson posted sales of $712.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

DCI stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,084,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.