Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

