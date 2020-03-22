Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.12). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 938.65%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

MGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

MGEN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,746 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

