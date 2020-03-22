Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 1,185,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto acquired 1,922 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,461 shares of company stock worth $53,536 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 72,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.