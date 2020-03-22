Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Owens-Illinois reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

NYSE OI opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,405 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter worth $4,175,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 61,649 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

