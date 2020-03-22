Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.65). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

AGLE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 103,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,082. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

