Zacks: Analysts Expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.10. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on II-VI from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. State Street Corp grew its position in II-VI by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in II-VI by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,387,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,382,000 after acquiring an additional 674,256 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in II-VI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,943,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 2,106.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,178. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.24.

II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

