Zacks: Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $9.62 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $792.36 million, a PE ratio of -962.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

