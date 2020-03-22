Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $11.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $897.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

