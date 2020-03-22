Zacks: Analysts Set $13.00 Price Target for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given American Finance Trust an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on American Finance Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $717.02 million, a PE ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 0.52. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

