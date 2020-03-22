Zacks: AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Given $21.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $21.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AVX an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of AVX opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.04. AVX has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.80 million. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. AVX’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AVX will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AVX by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AVX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AVX by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AVX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AVX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

